INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump’s actions risk carefully developed US-India ties, warns US House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems

Aug 9, 2025
President Trump’s actions risk carefully developed US-India relationship, warns US House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems warned that President Donald Trump’s actions risk the carefully developed US-India relationship. US Representative Gregory Meeks said that any concerns should be addressed in a respectful way.

In a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, Trump’s latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership, deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. He added that the concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with country’s democratic values. Earlier, Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration’s decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

