Israeli Cabinet Approves PM Netanyahu’s Proposal to Occupy Gaza City

Israel’s security cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to occupy Gaza City. The Cabinet has also adopted five principles for ending the war in Gaza which includes, disarming of Hamas, return of all the hostages – the living and the dead, demilitarization of Gaza, Israeli security control in Gaza and establishment of a civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

Official statement said the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones. It said the decisive majority of Security Cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan that had been submitted to the Security Cabinet would neither achieve the defeat of Hamas nor the return of the hostages.

Earlier, the UN warned that Israel expanding military operations risked catastrophic consequences for Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages. Israel launched its war in Gaza following Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, in which it killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostages back to Gaza.