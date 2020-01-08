Payas, Munmun win titles at 65TH National School Games Table Tennis championship

HSB/ Vadodar

National champion Payas Jain (Delhi) and Munmun Kundu ( West Bengal) emerged champions in the U-17 boys and girls singles respectively at the 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships, at Sama Indoor Sports Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday.

While India No. 3 Payas overcame West Bengal’s Aniket Sen Choudhury 12-10, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7 in a hard-fought boys final, Munmun outclassed top-seeded Delhi’s Vanshika Bhargava 11-7, 11-6, 11-4 in the one-sided girls title clash.

“I made some errors initially. He (Aniket) was also playing equally well. After the first set, which I overcame from 8-10 down, I decided to play aggressively and that helped me win the match,” Payas said after the match.

Two more gold medals of the individual events were added into Delhi’s medal tally after Shreyaans Goel and Tisha Kohli won their respective U-19 boys and girls matches. Top-seeded Shreyaans beat Haryana’s Wesley Do Rosario 11-3, 11-8, 7-11, 11-7 in the boys’ final. While, Tisha Kohli completed 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10 victory against Maharashtra’s Vidhi Shah.

Maharashtra’s team comprising Aditi Sinha, Tejal Kamble, Vidhi clinched U-19 girls team championships title with a 3-2 win over Delhi in the final.

Results:

(Team Championships finals):

U-19 girls: Maharashtra bt Delhi 3-2;

U-19 boys: West Bengal bt Maharashtra 3-0;

U-17 girls: West Bengal bt Tamil Nadu 3-2;