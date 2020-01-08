FreeCurrencyRates.com

08 Jan 2020
Ten youngsters selected to represent India as the official Ballkids at the Australian Open 2020

HSB/ New Delhi
Kia Motors India on Wednesday named 10 youngsters, between 12 – 15 years who will represent India among other ballkids from across the world at the Australian Open 2020

The selected youngsters who underwent an extensive training process before being selected are; Aditya BMV, Sanskruti Vadakattu (Hyderabad), Divyanshu Pandey, Harshit Pandita (Gurugram), Sargam Singla,Yashvardhan Gaur (Chandigarh) Atharva Hitendra (Ahmedabad), Atrijo Sengupta (Kolkata) Rijul Bhatia (Panchkula), Sharvin Kaustubh (Mumbai)

After a successful first edition of the Ballkids Program in 2019, this year more than 250 young tennis enthusiasts from across India attended trials where they showcased their tennis expertise, agility and communication skills. The trials for the second season of the Australian Open Ballkids India Program took place in 10 cities to present this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tennis enthusiasts.

The official squad of the Programme comes from different parts of India, which is a testament to the immense passion in youth all over the country. The final squad of 10 kids was selected by the Australian Open officials who put the kids through a series of grueling tests like the Rolling Technique and Servicing Technique among others that tested their athleticism and their on-court communication skills.

“I wish all the best to the kids who have been selected as the official Ballkids for the Australian Open 2020. There is nothing greater than pursuing your passion and being able to live it. Kia Motors has always gone beyond its core business and connected with consumers by promoting and encouraging them to explore their passions. “said Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head – Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India.

“It’s great to see so many enthusiasts believing in their passion for the sport and we at Kia are privileged to have been able to provide them with this opportunity to live their dreams. We are overwhelmed with the response for the second edition of the Australian Open Ballkids India program and will continue to support sports and the undying spirit of sportsmanship in India through such initiatives”, he added

Kia has been a global custodian of sports partnering various global sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup and Australian Open. Through the partnership with AO for the Australian Open Ballkids International Program, FIFA for OMBC (Official Match Ball Carrier) program and Bengaluru Football Club for Indian Super League, Kia has encouraged millions of sports enthusiasts in India and created a unique fan base.

