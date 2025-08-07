‘Vote Theft’: Rahul Gandhi Acuses ECI of Massive Electoral Fraud in favour of BJP in last LS polls

Claims BJP Won 25 Seats Through Electoral Manipulation

Special Correspondent / NEW DELHI

In a sensational revelation, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of aiding the BJP during the last Lok Sabha elections.

He outlined five methods of alleged “vote theft” and claimed that these tactics helped manipulate the election outcome.

Sharing details from a Congress-led investigation, Gandhi said the party focused on the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency, particularly the Mahadevapura assembly segment. To their surprise, they allegedly uncovered numerous irregularities, including fake voters, invalid addresses, duplicate entries, multiple voters registered at a single address, mismatched photographs, and misuse of Form 6 (used for voter registration).

Gandhi claimed that such manipulation played a decisive role, stating that the BJP won 25 Lok Sabha seats with victory margins of less than 33,000 votes.

He further alleged that similar patterns of electoral fraud were observed during the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, where the BJP also secured wins using the same five forms of “vote theft.”

Presenting several examples to support his allegations, Gandhi accused the ECI of not safeguarding Indian democracy but actively undermining it. He has called for the release of digital voter lists to ensure greater transparency in the electoral process.