Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

India’s Vedika Bhansali emerged champion at the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village. Playing in the girls 9-year category, Vedika shot her best nine-hole round of the week with 4-under 32, and it was bogey free for the second time in three days. With 33-33-32, she totalled 10-under and beat Japan’s Emi Minami by one shot and American Audrey Zhang by two. Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, had just one bogey in three rounds, each of which is nine holes for her age group. As Vedika picked the gold, another Bengaluru golfer Aida Thimmaiah (75-68-66) was third in girls 11 category. Aida’s final round was brilliant as she shot 6-under 66 and totalled 7-under to finish third.

