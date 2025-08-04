Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 4, 2025
Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

India’s Vedika Bhansali emerged champion at the US Kids World Championship golf at Pinehurst Village. Playing in the girls 9-year category, Vedika shot her best nine-hole round of the week with 4-under 32, and it was bogey free for the second time in three days. With 33-33-32, she totalled 10-under and beat Japan’s Emi Minami by one shot and American Audrey Zhang by two. Vedika, who was fourth a year ago, had just one bogey in three rounds, each of which is nine holes for her age group. As Vedika picked the gold, another Bengaluru golfer Aida Thimmaiah (75-68-66) was third in girls 11 category. Aida’s final round was brilliant as she shot 6-under 66 and totalled 7-under to finish third.

