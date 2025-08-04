Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

Aug 4, 2025
Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

Indian athlete and former Asian champion Abdulla Aboobacker won the men’s triple jump title at the Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan last night, edging past his closest competitors by just one centimetre. The 29-year-old Keralite secured victory with a best jump of 16.08 metres, narrowly ahead of the Republic of Korea’s Yu Gyumin and Kim Jang-woo.

The South Korean duo recorded identical best jumps of 16.07 metres. However, Yu Gyumin was awarded second place based on countback, thanks to a superior second-best jump of 15.90m compared to Kim Jang-woo’s 15.87m. Aboobacker, who equalled his personal best of 17.19m earlier this year in Bengaluru, remains in contention to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21. While the automatic qualifying mark is 17.22m, the Indian jumper is currently in line to qualify via the world rankings quota. The qualification window closes on August 27.

Related Post

SPORTS

Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in long jump at Qosanov Memorial

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

Lacky wins silver, Sitender reaches final at U17 Wrestling Worlds

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

4 August 2025 2:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian and Chinese navies conduct artillery and anti-submarine drills in Sea of Japan

4 August 2025 1:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

CM Rekha Gupta Dedicates Jan Seva Kendra to Serve People, Focus on Public Welfare

4 August 2025 1:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!