SPORTS

Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in long jump at Qosanov Memorial

Aug 4, 2025
India’s Murali Sreeshankar clinched the gold medal in the men’s long jump at the 2025 Qosanov Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event in Kazakhstan. Sreeshankar, who recently made a return from injury, recorded the best effort of 7.94 metres in his opening attempt to finish on top of the podium.

Janry Ubas of the Philippines (7.53 metres) took home the silver and Nazim Babyev of Azerbaijan (7.48 metres) got bronze medals.

Sreeshankar is currently in pursuit of the 2025 World Athletics Championships qualification.

