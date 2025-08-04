Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 4, 2025
Lacky wins silver, Sitender reaches final at U17 Wrestling Worlds

In Wrestling, India’s Lacky clinched the 110 kg men’s freestyle silver medal at the Under-17 World Championships in Athens, Greece, yesterday. Lacky fell short in the gold medal match, losing 4-6 to Magomedrasul Omarov, who competed under the neutral United World Wrestling flag.

Meanwhile, India’s Sitender stormed his way into the final of men’s 60kg freestyle. Sitender registered a 5-1 win over Kazakhstan’s Bekassyl Assambek in the semi-finals to book his spot in the gold medal bout. On the other hand, India’s Gaurav Punia lost out in the men’s 65kg freestyle bronze medal bout against Iran’s Morteza Mollamohammadi. 

