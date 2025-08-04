Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India shines at WTT Star Contender as Manush-Diya in mixed doubles final

Aug 4, 2025
India shines at WTT Star Contender as Manush-Diya in mixed doubles final

In table tennis, India’s impressive campaign at the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, continues, with Manush Shah and Diya Chitale set to compete in the mixed doubles final tonight. The match is expected to begin at 9:00 PM, Indian time.

The top-seeded Indian pair, ranked World No. 10, stormed into the final with a dominant win over Chilean teams in both the quarterfinal and semifinal. They will now face Japan’s duo of Satoshi Aida and Honoka Hashimoto today.

In men’s doubles, India’s top-seeded pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runners-up after a hard-fought 2-3 loss in the final against Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu. Despite the narrow defeat, it was a historic achievement for the first time two Indian doubles teams reached a final at a WTT Star Contender event.

India’s performance at the event marks a significant step forward on the world stage, with hopes now pinned on the mixed doubles final today

Related Post

SPORTS

Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in long jump at Qosanov Memorial

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

Lacky wins silver, Sitender reaches final at U17 Wrestling Worlds

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

Durand Cup: Namdhari FC Beat Indian Air Force 4–2, Top Group A With Two Wins

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Fully Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire With Israel

4 August 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Raipur-Jabalpur New Express Flagged Off From Raipur Railway Station

4 August 2025 12:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Flood Fury in UP: Ganga, Yamuna Cross Danger Mark in Several Districts

4 August 2025 12:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Assembly Goes 100% Paperless and Solar-Powered Ahead of Monsoon Session

4 August 2025 12:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!