India shines at WTT Star Contender as Manush-Diya in mixed doubles final

In table tennis, India’s impressive campaign at the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, continues, with Manush Shah and Diya Chitale set to compete in the mixed doubles final tonight. The match is expected to begin at 9:00 PM, Indian time.

The top-seeded Indian pair, ranked World No. 10, stormed into the final with a dominant win over Chilean teams in both the quarterfinal and semifinal. They will now face Japan’s duo of Satoshi Aida and Honoka Hashimoto today.

In men’s doubles, India’s top-seeded pair Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runners-up after a hard-fought 2-3 loss in the final against Germany’s Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu. Despite the narrow defeat, it was a historic achievement for the first time two Indian doubles teams reached a final at a WTT Star Contender event.

India’s performance at the event marks a significant step forward on the world stage, with hopes now pinned on the mixed doubles final today