Punjab’s Namdhari FC today defeated Indian Air Force by 4-2 in a Durand Cup match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. At halftime, Namdhari FC was leading 2-1. Kledsan, Amandeep Singh, Dharampreet Singh and Lotjem scored for Namdhari FC. Sankit and Samuel Vanlalpeka scored for the Indian Air Force. Namdhari FC is leading in Group A with 6 points in 2 matches. The Indian Air Force is in the third position with 1 point in 2 matches.

Post navigation