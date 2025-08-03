Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

AMN

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled the State Sports Policy during the first edition of the Telangana Sports Conclave held in Hyderabad last evening. The policy outlines a comprehensive vision for sports development across the state and will focus on strengthening governance, expanding infrastructure, creating career pathways and nurturing a vibrant sports ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Reddy said the Telangana Sports policy is not just a piece of paper but a valuable document to guide everyone in our endeavour to win medals at the Olympics.

The policy also asked for the formation of a 14-member Board of Governors to oversee the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). Featuring some of India’s most respected stakeholders in sports like Kapil Dev, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sanjeev Goenka, the board will ensure transparent and accountable utilisation of resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Olympic medallist Gagan Narang said the successful implementation of the policy could make Telangana a ‘game-changer’ in the Indian sports ecosystem.

Former Olympic shooting champion Bindra and other eminent sports personalities were also present.

The state also signed several MoUs with national and international sports institutions on the occasion.