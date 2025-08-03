UP: 11 dead as vehicle plunges into canal in Gonda

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 11 people lost their lives and four were injured in a road accident in Gonda this morning. According to police, a Bolero full of 15 devotees going to Prithvinath temple went out of control and fell into the canal near the Saryu canal bridge in Rehra village on the Parasarai Alaval Deoria road. Itiyathok police station in-charge KG Rao informed that 11 bodies have been recovered from the canal. Four people have been rescued safely.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of five lakh rupees for the families of the deceased.