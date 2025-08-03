Railway Minister flags off Bhavnagar-Ayodhya weekly train

AMN

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Cantt weekly train from Bhavnagar railway station today. The Minister also virtually flagged off two other trains between Rewa to Pune, and Jabalpur and Raipur.

The Minister said that with 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks laid in the past 11 years, Indian Railways is witnessing a massive transformation. Addressing the gathering at Bhavnagar railway station, he reaffirmed the commitment of the government to develop, modernise and expand the railway network and ensure safety and cleanliness in railways. The Minister said the redevelopment of 1300 stations in the country is the largest ever station redevelopment project in the world.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nimu Ben Bambhaniya were also present on the occasion. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in the programme virtually. On the occasion, the Railway Minister also made a slew of announcements for Gujarat.

In a significant boost to infrastructure in Rajkot, Porbandar, and Junagadh districts, new train services were announced between Porbandar and Rajkot. A long-awaited demand has been fulfilled with the announcement of a new railway line between Saradia and Vansjalia. Additionally, a modern coach maintenance hub will be built at Ranavav station at a cost of ₹135.64 crore. The Minister also announced the establishment of a new container terminal at Bhavnagar port and promised to start a new Vande Bharat train between Bhavnagar and Surat soon.

Later, the Minister visited the APPL container yard in Navagaon and took stock of the work. The Minister is now attending a programme on Viksit Bharat dialogue in Bhavnagar.