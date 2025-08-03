Sonowal Pays a Heartfelt Visit to Veteran Assamese Singer Syed Sadullah

At the time when Assam has become a battleground of communal politics, Sonowal visit to noted Assamese singer Syed Sadullah’s is seen as a positive development towards cohesiveness in in the state

AMN / Dibrugarh / NEW DELHI

In a touching gesture of respect and admiration, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Mr. Sarbananda Sonowal, visited renowned Assamese singer and former All India Radio (AIR) announcer Mr. Syed Sadullah at his residence in Dibrugarh today to check on his health following a recent illness.

The meeting was more than just a formal courtesy. It was filled with nostalgia and warmth as the two engaged in lively conversation, reflecting on the golden era of Assamese music. A special moment unfolded when the legendary Sadullah, who was once part of the celebrated musical group The Quivers, gently sang a few lines from their iconic song “Boroxa Tumi Aha, Jiri Jiri Ahana” — evoking emotion and admiration from those present.

Expressing his sentiments after the visit, Mr. Sonowal said, “It was an emotionally moving experience to meet Mr. Syed Sadullah — a cultural treasure of Assam. His contributions as a singer, lyricist, and a distinguished voice of AIR Dibrugarh are unforgettable. I am relieved to see him recovering steadily, and I extend my heartfelt wishes for his complete recovery and enduring good health. Spending time with a legend of his stature was both inspiring and humbling.”

The Union Minister was joined by a delegation of dignitaries including Duliajan MLA Mr. Terash Gowala, Chairman of the Dibrugarh Development Authority Mr. Asim Hazarika, Chairman of the Assam Tourism Development Corporation Mr. Rituparna Baruah, Chairman of Assam Petrochemicals Limited Mr. Bikul Deka, and Deputy Mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mr. Ujjal Phukan.

The visit not only uplifted the spirits of the ailing artist but also underscored the importance of honouring and remembering the cultural icons who have shaped Assam’s rich artistic heritage