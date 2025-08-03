Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms in the national capital until the 16th of this month, keeping in mind precautionary security measures in the city. An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh yesterday.

The order said, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or by para-jumping from aircrafts. Flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital shall be punishable under section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.