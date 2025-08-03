Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

Aug 3, 2025
Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms in the national capital until the 16th of this month, keeping in mind precautionary security measures in the city. An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh yesterday.

The order said,  it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or by para-jumping from aircrafts. Flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital shall be punishable under section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

Aug 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

Aug 3, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: 11 dead as vehicle plunges into canal in Gonda

Aug 3, 2025

You missed

JOBS/ CAREER

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Over 2.5 lakh medical graduates to appear in single shift

3 August 2025 6:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

3 August 2025 6:10 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi bans aerial platforms till August 16 as security measure ahead of Independence Day

3 August 2025 6:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unveils Sports Policy to build medal-winning ecosystem

3 August 2025 6:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!