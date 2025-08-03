Roads in Andhra Pradesh will be on par with America: Gadkari

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the Union Government has been focusing strongly on infrastructure-led economic growth. He noted that due to this vision, the length of the National Highways under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased by 120 per cent, from 4,000 km in 2014 to 8,700 km in 2025.

Addressing a function in Mangalagiri of Andhra Pradesh yesterday, Mr Gadkari also highlighted that due to improved road infrastructure, the logistics costs have gone down to 10 per cent from 16 per cent. He added that the logistics cost is projected to be reduced further to nine per cent by December this year. This reduction is expected to double exports and boost employment, he said.

The Union Minister said that the development projects will strengthen last-mile connectivity in rural and tribal areas as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that in the next two years, roads in Andhra Pradesh would be on par with those in America. Addressing a meeting along with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after laying the foundation stone for 27 road development projects and dedicating two completed projects worth 5,233 crore rupees, to the nation in Mangalagiri town of Andhra Pradesh yesterday, Mr Gadkari said, the new projects will link Andhra Pradesh more closely with Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister announced that the Vijayawada-Hyderabad road would be developed into a six-lane highway. He said that an expressway would be built between Hyderabad and Vijayawada to make it possible to cover the distance in two hours. He appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government’s focus on generating green hydrogen and green energy.

Mr Naidu thanked Mr Gadkari, saying that under his guidance, every day 37 km of road is being constructed across the country.