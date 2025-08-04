Delhi Assembly Goes 100% Paperless and Solar-Powered Ahead of Monsoon Session

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Monsoon Session beginning from today, the Assembly has become paperless. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Sunday inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant in the Delhi Assembly premises.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Meghwal hailed the initiative as a model for sustainable governance across India. He stated that the Delhi Assembly’s complete transition to solar energy sets a benchmark for legislative and public institutions nationwide. He credited this remarkable progress to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised Delhi’s legislature for embodying this transformation, where sustainability, self-reliance, and digital empowerment go hand in hand.

Talking to the media, Mr. Meghwal said that the e-Vidhan project will rapidly improve the working methods of the legislators and enhance efficiency. He said that If someone wants to see anything in real-time, they will be able to see it.

Delhi Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, said that It is a matter of great joy that this is the first assembly in the country to be 100 percent solar-powered. He added that the Delhi Assembly will succeed in providing clean air to the atmosphere.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the commissioning of the 500 Kilowatt solar power plant as a turning point in institutional accountability toward environmental protection. She emphasised that Delhi’s capital legislature must lead the way in India’s transition to sustainable and efficient governance, especially at a time when the nation has already surpassed 50 percent non-fossil fuel capacity. She highlighted that with the rollout of NeVA in the Monsoon Session, the Delhi Assembly is poised to offer a more transparent, accessible, and digitally empowered legislative experience.

Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Ministers in Delhi Government Asish Sood and Pravesh Sahib Singh were also present. The Monsoon Session beginning from tomorrow will run 8th of this month.