Raipur-Jabalpur New Express Flagged Off From Raipur Railway Station

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh Sunday flagged off the Raipur-Jabalpur New Express train from the capital Raipur railway station.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandavia, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav were virtually connected to this programme.

The Chief Minister said that in the last decade, the railway budget of Chhattisgarh has increased by 21 times, and this year, an amount of 6,900 crores rupees has been received. He said that more than 47 thousand crore rupees of railway projects are being implemented in Chhattisgarh, which will take the railway network and passenger facilities in Chhattisgarh to new heights.