“India Won’t Compromise on Farmers’ Interests”: PM Modi Amid Rising US Trade Pressures

Though no foreign nation was named, the context was clear. Modi’s framing of agriculture as a matter of national pride and strategic autonomy sends a signal — India is unlikely to make concessions on farm trade that could alienate millions of rural voters or destabilize its food systems.

ANDALIB AKHTER / New Delhi

In a strong and strategically timed statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to India’s farmers, stating that their welfare remains the “utmost priority.” The remarks, made at the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in the capital, come against the backdrop of renewed trade tensions with the United States, which recently imposed fresh tariffs on several Indian exports — including key agricultural goods.

“India will never compromise on the interests of our farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers,” declared Modi to a gathering of scientists, policy experts, and agricultural leaders. The Prime Minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to doubling farmers’ income, emphasizing ongoing efforts to reduce input costs and boost productivity.

A Statement with Strategic Weight

While Modi’s speech paid rich tribute to the late Dr. M.S. Swaminathan — the architect of India’s Green Revolution — its subtext was unmissable. With US-India trade talks stalling over Washington’s push for greater access to Indian agricultural markets, and India resisting any move that could undermine its rural economy, the Prime Minister’s assertive tone seemed aimed as much at foreign negotiators as domestic constituents.

“Our Farmers Are Our Pride”

Modi highlighted India’s rise as the world’s largest producer of milk, pulses, and jute, and noted the record-high food grain output achieved last year. “Our farmers are the backbone of our progress,” he said, crediting Dr. Swaminathan with not just helping India attain food security, but introducing the idea of “bio-happiness” — a vision that links ecological sustainability with farmer well-being.

The Prime Minister called on Indian scientists to now move from food security to nutrition security, urging them to innovate with climate-resilient and heat-resistant crops, as climate change continues to threaten agricultural sustainability worldwide.

The Politics of Food and Trade

Modi’s speech is being viewed by analysts as more than a ceremonial tribute. It comes at a time when the Indian government is under pressure — both internationally and domestically. The recent hike in US tariffs, along with growing demands for India to liberalize its agricultural and dairy markets, has triggered a political flashpoint.

With several crucial state elections looming, farmers remain a powerful electoral force. Modi’s message — that India will prioritize their interests even at the cost of foreign relations — resonates with rural voters and serves to counter opposition criticism of his handling of international trade relationships, particularly with the US.

From Bharat Ratna to Bio-Happiness

The Prime Minister also reflected on how agricultural development has evolved, noting that over the past decade, sectors like handloom and rural crafts have gained fresh recognition and strength. He also reminded the audience that his government had the honor of awarding Dr. Swaminathan the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

“His vision continues to guide us,” Modi said, as he called for an agricultural model rooted in technology, tradition, and trust — one that resists foreign pressures but embraces innovation.

As global economic powers recalibrate their trade strategies, India’s balancing act — between protecting its domestic interests and maintaining international partnerships — will define its next chapter in global diplomacy.