Opposition’s uproar over SIR leads to adjournment of both Houses of Parliament for the day

Proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament today were disrupted by the opposition parties over the issue of Special Intensive Revision conducted in Bihar and other issues, leading to adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the day.

When the Lok Sabha assembled at 2 PM after the second adjournment, opposition parties trooped into the well, raising slogans and demanding discussion on the SIR issue. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the continuous protest by the opposition MPs saying that the government is ready for discussion on every issue as per the constitutional and parliamentary procedures and rules. The Minister said, SIR is under sub-judice in the Supreme Court and it cannot be discussed in the House. He said, discussing the SIR issue in Parliament would mean breaking the rules and conventions. He emphasized that rules are clear that discussion cannot be held on the working of autonomous bodies like Election Commission. He urged the protesting members to allow the House to function as important bills are listed to take up. Amidst the noisy scene, the House passed the Merchant Shipping Bill 2024 with amendments moved by Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbanada Sonowal. As the ruckus continued, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, when the Lok Sabha met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the State of Manipur for the year 2025-26. The Presiding Officer tried to run Zero Hour, but the opposition members trooped into the well and started sloganeering demanding discussion on the SIR issue. He said, creating disruption and bringing posters and placards in the House is not appropriate. He urged opposition leaders to play a constructive role and allow the House to function. He repeatedly appealed to the protesting members to go back to their seats, but in vain. As the noisy scene continued, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 PM.

In the morning, when the House met for the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker paid homage to the victims of the 1945 Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings in Japan. He said, 80 years ago, on 6th and 9th August 1945, atom bombs were dropped on the cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki due to which a large number of people lost their lives, and many wounded or left handicapped. Mr Birla reiterated that the House resolves to work collectively to eliminate nuclear weapons and ensure global peace. The House observed silence for a while as a mark of respect for the people who lost their lives in the atomic bombings. After that, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour but the opposition member started sloganeering demanding discussion on the Special Intensive Revision issue. Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 Noon.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Rajya Sabha also. When the House assembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, the opposition parties created ruckus in the House over the issue of Special Intensive Revision and other issues. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the State of Manipur for the year 2025-26. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of point of order saying that rules should be equal for everyone. Countering him, Leader of the House JP Nadda said that those who disrupt the House have no right to raise the point of order. Later, the House passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025. Amid din, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House assembled at 11 AM, the House paid tributes to former member of the House Satyapal Malik, who passed away in New Delhi yesterday. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected adjournment notices of different political parties relating to various issues. Following this, the opposition members started a protest raising their issues. Mr. Harivansh said, it is zero Hour and several members want to raise the matter of urgent public importance and creating disruption in the House is not appropriate. Amid pandemonium, the Chair adjourned the House till 2 PM.