Kartavya Bhavan-3  example of state-of-the-art infrastructure says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pride in dedicating the Kartavya Bhavan-3  to the nation and highlighted it as an example of state-of-the-art infrastructure. In a social media post, Mr Modi wrote, Kartavya Bhavan is a symbol of government’s commitment and continuous efforts toward serving every individual. He added it will not only help in swiftly delivering goverment’s policies and schemes to the people but will also provide a new momentum to the nation’s development.

        Kartavya Bhavan-3 is part of the broader transformation of the Central Vista. It is the first among several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings that aim to streamline administrative processes and enable agile governance.

The Prime Minister also said that Kartavya Bhavan reflects government’s commitment to building a developed and self-reliant India. He also interacted as well as lauded the construction workers for their hardwork and determination in shaping the bhavan. Mr Modi also underscored that complete attention has been given to environmental protection in the construction of Kartavya Bhawan. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal was also present during the occasion.

