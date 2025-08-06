Russia, India Reaffirm Strong Defence Ties in High-Level Meeting

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Russia on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to boost bilateral defence cooperation during a meeting between Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin.

According to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Indian envoy called on Col-Gen Fomin, who is in charge of international defence cooperation, and the meeting was held in a “warm and friendly atmosphere, customary for Russian-Indian ties”.

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, the discussions focused on key aspects of bilateral defence cooperation, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ties under the framework of their uniquely close strategic partnership.

India and Russia share a longstanding and comprehensive defence relationship, overseen by the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MMTC), co-chaired by the Defence Ministers of both nations.

Over the years, the two countries have collaborated on a wide range of defence projects, including the supply of S-400 air defence systems, licensed production of T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI fighter jets, delivery of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, acquisition of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, production of AK-203 rifles in India, and the joint development of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

New Delhi and Moscow both recognize the evolution of their defence partnership—from a traditional buyer-seller model to one that now emphasizes joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies.

Meanwhile, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also in Moscow, holding high-level talks with senior Russian officials to further enhance cooperation in defence and security matters.