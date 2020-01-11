Maharashtra dominates medal’s tally at Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati



In the third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, last year’s medal topper Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 25 medals including 7 gold, 7 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Uttar Pradesh is holding the second position in the medal tally with 6 gold medals. Delhi won 4 gold and 1 silver and reached in the third position in the medal tally.

Madhya Pradesh won 7 medals including 2 golds in athletics. Gujrat won 1 gold and 3 silver in athletics. Haryana’s Vikrant won gold in Under 21 boys 400 metres race.

Delhi’s Payal won gold in Under 17 girls 400 metres final. Tripura girl Priyanka Dasgupta won 4 gold medals in gymnastics today. Local girl Upasa Talukdar grabbed 3 medals including a silver in gymnastics.

Gymnasts and athletes dominated the day today. Maharastra maintained their brilliant run in the gymnastics by winning 7 gold and 7 silvers. Asmi Ankush from Maharastra and Uttar Pradesh’s Jatin Kumar Kanojia have maintained their dream runs in gymnastics by winning 3 gold medals each. But the thrilling performance has come from Tripura’s Priyanka Dasgupta who already won 4 golds in gymnastics . Local girl Upasa Talukdar managed to get 1 silver and 2 bronze medals so far in gymnastics.

In athletics, four meet records have been made today at Sarusajai stadium. Madhya Pradesh got 7 medals in track and field in the morning.