6 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Dolpa evacuated by helicopter

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:03 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Dolpa district following heavy snowfall are being evacuated by helicopter, as severe weather has blocked trekking routes in the region. The group, comprising 4 men and 2 women, was stranded in Danigad area of Shey-Phoksundo Rural Municipality. According to the Dolpa District Administration Office, information about the stranded tourists was received on October 31. The helicopter rescue operation began on November 1 and is currently underway. The tourists had travelled to Dolpa to visit the famous Shey-Phoksundo Lake. They have been identified as Moumita Halder, Piyali Koley, Jajala Trived Kumar, Aditya Singha, Diplina Biswas and Rajesh De. The District Administration has urged residents and tourists to remain alert and take necessary precautions amid adverse weather conditions in the high Himalayan region.