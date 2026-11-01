Bhutan raises 108 sacred Buddhist stupas simultaneously in Gelephu Mindfulness City

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a remarkable display of faith, devotion and collective participation, Bhutan today witnessed the simultaneous raising of 108 sacred Buddhist stupas, each standing 15 metres tall, in Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The historic undertaking began at 3 AM local time, following traditional Buddhist prayers and religious rituals. The raising of the 108 structures was heralded by the sounding of 58 sets of traditional dungchen, or long Buddhist horns.

Envisioned by the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the initiative brought together around 40,000 volunteers from across the hill nation. People from different walks of life travelled to Gelephu to participate in the historic undertaking, making it an unprecedented exercise in collective religious and community participation. Thousands more gathered to witness the occasion.

In an extraordinary display of coordination and voluntary service, volunteers worked simultaneously at 108 designated sites to raise all the structures in a single day. The effort reflects Bhutan’s long-standing tradition of Zhabto, or voluntary service for religious and community initiatives.

Each chorten stands 15 metres tall, with 108 metres between consecutive structures. Together, they form an approximately 12-kilometre spiritual corridor along the banks of the Mau Chhu river, making the project remarkable both in its religious significance and physical scale.

The main ceremony is being held in the presence of the Bhutanese Royal Family, with the country’s highest spiritual authority, Je Khenpo leading the religious observances. The King also addressed the gathering.

The historic occasion coincides with Lhabab Düchen, commemorating Lord Buddha’s descent from the heavenly realm, and the 18th Coronation Anniversary of the King.