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Bolivia declares national emergency to tackle El Nino impact

1 November 2026 6:06 PM

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz has declared a national emergency to address the effects of El Nino. Paz said it will facilitate the mobilisation of financial and human resources, improve coordination among government agencies and strengthen efforts to secure international assistance. 

According to the President, 63 communities across Bolivia have already been affected by drought, while the livestock sector is facing significant shortages of animal feed.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s Yangon region has established more than 600 heat relief shelters, with a combined capacity of over 150,000 people, to protect residents from extreme temperatures amid forecasts of a strong El Nino event.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon marked by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. 

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