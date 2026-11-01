Massive protests sweep Europe over cost of living and deficient public services

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Massive protests took place in Europe yesterday as part of demonstrations driven by the cost of living and deficient public services, with police bracing for potential violence after recent looting and riots.

Germany, France, Portugal and Serbia are among the nations where demonstrations held on Halloween following a recent wave of Gen Z-led marches across the continent. Akashvani correspondent reports that in France, Police have fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Paris and Lyon, as hundreds of thousands of young people took to the streets across the country to demand better education and lower living costs.

The demonstrations in Paris began peacefully but later turned violent near the designated endpoint of the main march. Around 70,000 police personnel and gendarmes were deployed across France to maintain law and order. The Interior Ministry said at least 290 people had been arrested nationwide.

Meanwhile, in Germany, hooded protesters looted shops in Frankfurt yesterday following demonstrations by tens of thousands of people demanding improved education facilities and a reduction in the cost of living. The protests, organised by a campaign group were held in 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. Around 60 people were arrested on charges including property damage and assault. In Serbia, student-led activism helped unseating the country’s long-time leader through the ballot box. Similar youth-led demonstrations were also reported in other European countries, including Portugal.