Maharashtra’s Asmi, UP’s Jatin, Tripura’s Priyanka claim fourth gold

HSB / Guwahati

Maharashtra’s Asmi Ankush Badade and Uttar Pradesh’s Jatin Kumar Kanojia joined Tripura’s Priyanka Dasgupta as quadruple gold medal winners at the gymnastics competition in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

In the battle for supremacy among the 36 States and Union Territories, Maharashtra topped the charts with seven gold and eight silver among 27 medals in all. With six gold among their 12 medals, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second spot while Delhi were third with a total of 12 medals, including five gold.

Haryana have started to make a mark with two gold medals but occupied seventh place behind Gujarat (10 medals, including four gold), Tripura and Madhya Pradesh. As many as 21 of the 36 contingents have bagged at least a medal so far. The home state, Assam have a total of three medals, thanks to rhythmic gymnast Upasha Talukdar.

As many as seven meet records were bettered on the opening day of athletics competition, which saw 13 track and field gold medals on offer. Madhya Pradesh made a mark, picking up three gold at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium while Gujarat claimed three of the eight gold medals at stake in the judo competition at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Paltan Bazar.

On a day when World Cadet Champion Komolika Bari lost to Sakshi Tote (Maharashtra) in the second round of the girls under-21 recurve competition saw, other familiar names like Akash and B Dhiraj also suffered reverses.

Jatin Kumar Kanojia won the Parallel Bars and gold by a big margin on Saturday to add the boys under-17 artistic gymnasticsAll-Around crown won on Thursday and the Floor Exercises and Horizontal Bars titles on Friday. The four gold enabled him wrap up the competition with six medals.

Asmi Ankush Badade’s loss in the Clubs final to Maharashtra team-mate Shreya Pravin Bhangale meant that she was denied a sweep of the five gold medals in the under-17 rhythmic gymnastics competition. But her four gold and a silver show will be remembered for long by those who packed the Indoor Stadium to watch the events.

The breathtaking finish of the boys under-21 5000m race drew fans at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium to the edge of their seats, with defending champion Ajeet Kumar winning by the barest margin from a determined Sunil Dawar. The photo finish camera had to be consulted before Ajeet Yadav was declared winner by a thousandth of a second in 14:39.99, a new meet record.

Uttarakhand broke into the medals chart with Ankita’s gold in the girls under-21 5000m in a new meet record time of 16:38.75. She exchanged leads with Gujarat’s Reena Patel before pulling away with a lap and a half to go. Later, her girls under-17 3000m meet record was lowered by Jharkhand’s Supriti Kachhap.

Madhya Pradesh’s Vivek Kumar led a sweep of the medals in boys under-17 Javelin Throw with

Rinku Yadav and . Mohammed Arif Mansoor joining him on the podium. Similarly, Haryana dominated the boys under-21 400m with their sprinters Vikrant Panchal, Amit Balyan and Ayush Dabas storming to the medals. Panchal set a New Meet Record of 47.99 seconds.

KIYG 2020 Medal Tally State Gold Silver Bronze Total Maharashtra 7 8 12 27 Uttar Pradesh 6 3 3 12 Delhi 5 1 6 12 Gujarat 4 4 2 10 Tripura 4 1 0 5 Madhya Pradesh 3 2 4 9 Haryana 2 2 3 7 Uttarakhand 2 0 0 2 Telangana 1 2 1 4 Kerala 1 1 2 4 Odisha 1 1 0 2 Manipur 1 0 4 5 Jharkhand 1 0 0 1 Punjab 0 3 2 5 Rajasthan 0 3 1 4 West Bengal 0 2 3 5 Assam 0 1 2 3 Tamil Nadu 0 1 1 2 Chandigarh 0 1 0 1 Andhra Pradesh 0 1 0 1 Karnataka 0 1 0 1 Total 38 38 46 122

The results (all finals):

Athletics:

Boys under-21

400m: 1. Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 47.99 seconds (New Meet Record. Old: 48.74, Adesh Garsha, Pune, 2019); 2. Amit Balyan (Haryana) 48.56; 3. Ayush Dabas (Haryana) 48.68.

5000m: 1. Ajeet Kumar Yadav (Gujarat) 14:39.99 (New Meet Record. Old: 14:54.66, Ajeet Kumar Yadav, Pune, 2019); 2. Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh) 14:40.00; 3. Bahadur Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 14:41.52.

Javelin Throw: 1. Yashvir Singh (Haryana) 75.59m (New Meet Record. Old: 67.84m, P Manu, Pune, 2019); 2. DP Manu (Karnataka) 69.36; Kunwar Ajai Raj Singh (Punjab) 67.87.

Girls under-21

400m: 1. Sandra AS (Kerala) 56.56 seconds; 2. Manisha Kushwaha (Uttar Pradesh) 56.65; 3. Nidhi Yogendra Singh (Maharashtra) 57.06.

5000m: 1. Ankita (Uttarakhand) 16:38.75 (New Meet Record. Old: 17:51.00, Poonam Sonune, Pune, 2019); 2. Reena Patel (Gujarat) 16:46.20; 3. Poonam Dinkar Sonune (Maharashtra) 17:21.60.

Boys under-17

400m: 1. Rihan Choudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 49.17 seconds; 2. Vijay Kashyap (Uttar Pradesh) 49.72; Ankul (Rajasthan) 50.16.

3000m: 1. Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) 8:31:97 (New Meet Record. Old: 8:48.79, Vishal Makwana, Pune, 2019); 2. Gagan (Haryana) 8:39.74; 3. Abhishek Thakur (Madhya Pradesh) 8:45.58.

Long Jump: 1. Sohail Akhtar (Madhya Pradesh) 7.16m (New Meet Record. Old: 7.13m, P David, Pune, 2019); 2 S. Logeshwaran (Tamil Nadu) 6.96m; 3. Sanmath Darshan (Tamil Nadu) 6.92m.

Javelin Throw: 1. Vivek Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) 66.06m; 2. Rinku Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 61.30; 3. Mohammed Arif Mansoor (Madhya Pradesh) 61.24.

Girls under-17

400m: 1. Payal Vohra (Delhi) 57.08 seconds: 2. Kunja Rajitha (Andhra Pradesh) 57.61; 3. Riya Nitin Patil (Maharashtra) 57.84.

3000m: 1. Supriti Kachhap (Jharkhand) 10:00.02 (New Meet Record. Old: 10:03.25, Pune, 2019); 2. Drashtiben Pravinbhai Chaudhri (Gujarat) 10:04.76; 3. Rinkee Dhanya Pawara (Maharashtra) 10:05.33.

High Jump: 1.Shruti Sudhir Kamble (Maharashtra) 1.64m; 2. Aparna Ghosh (West Bengal) 1.64; 3. Shravani Ramachandra Desvale (Maharashtra) 1.64.

Long Jump: 1. Nandini Agasara (Telangana) 5.65m; 2. Nirma Asari (Gujarat) 5.62; 3. Abhirami Balakrishna (Kerala) 5.47.

Gymnastics

Artistic

Boys under-17

Parallel Bars: 1. Jatin Kumar Kanojia (Uttar Pradesh) 12.30; 2. Omkar Dattatreya Dhanwade (Maharashtra) 11.25; 3. Aryan Praveen Nahate (Maharashtra) 11.15.

Girls under-17

Floor Exercises: 1. Priyanka Dasgupta (Tripura) 10.35 points; 2. Sneha Barai (West Bengal) 9.10; 3. Sanika Sanjay Attarde (Mahrashtra) 9.05.

Girls Rhythmic Under-17

Ball: 1. Asmi Ankush Badade (Maharashtra) 14.10 points; 2. Upasha Talukdar (Assam) 12.50; 2. Shreya Pravin Bhangale (Maharashtra) 12.35.

Rope: 1. Asmi Ankush Badade (Maharashtra) 12.10 points; 2. Shreya Pravin Bhangale (Maharashtra) 11.10; 3. Upasha Talukdar (Assam) 8.5.

Ribbon: 1. Asmi Ankush Badade (Maharashtra) 12.05 points; 2. Maitreyi Amit Seluker (Maharashtra) 9.80; Suranjana Pandit (West Bengal) 8.65.

Judo

Boys under-17

50kg class: Jatin Tokas (Delhi) beat Jatin Goswami (Punjab) by Ippon; Bronze medals: Rohit Majgul (Gujarat) and Chirag Sharma (Punjab).

55kg class: Rahul Verma (Uttar Pradesh) beat Sagar Sharma (Punjab); Bronze medals: Sapan Metei (Manipur) and Garvit (Haryana).

60kg class: Sidharth Rawat (Uttarakhand) beat Prince (Chandigarh). Bronze medals: Asem Kiran Kumar Singh (Manipur) and Ayush Mawri (Delhi).

66kg class: Maxlaishram Meetei (Manipur) beat Lavish Saharan (Rajasthan); Bronze medals: Aryan Drall (Delhi) and Ayush Dutt).

Girls under-17

40kg class: Ankita Naghera (Gujarat) beat Laxmi Nagar (Rajasthan); Bronze medals: Dhavani Patel (Gujarat) and Priya (Haryana).

44kg class: Sonal Bhupatbhai (Gujarat) beat Aishwarya (Kerala); Bronze medals: Rakhi (Delhi) and Mutum Roshibina Devi (Manipur).

48kg class: Shahin Darjada (Gujarat) beat Asmita Dey (Tripura); Bronze medals: Himanshi Tokas (Delhi) and Haripriya Ningthoujam (Manipur)

52kg class: Tanishtha Tokas (Delhi) beat Parignya Kasture (Maharashtra); Bronze medals: Swastika Roy (West Bengal) and Ashwini Solanke (Maharashtra)

OTHER RESULTS

Table Tennis (2ND ROUND)

U-17

Girls: Suhana Saini (HRN) bt Vidhi Rambhai Kandoria (DND) 3-0, Diya Parag Chitale (MHR) bt Lakshita Narang (DLI) 3-0, Swastika Sandeep Ghosh (MHR) bt Anargya Manjunath (KNT) 3-0, Prithoki Chakraborti (WB) bt Trisha Gogoi (ASM) 3-1, Radhapriya Goel (UP) bt Bhuvi Shashank Chaturvedi (DNH) 3-0, Vanshika Bhargava (DLI) bt Nithyashree Mani (TN) 3-0, Yashaswinni Deepak Ghorpade (KNT) Munmun Kundu (WB) 3-0, Samruddhi Anant Kulkarni (MHR) bt Anushkha Basak (WB) 3-2. 3rd Round: Yashashwini Deepak (KNT) bt Bhuvi Shashank (DNH) w/o, Vanshika Bhargava (DLI) lost to Anushka Basak (WB) 3-2, Nithyashree Mani (TN) bt Samruddhi Anant Kulkarni (MHR) 3-0, Munmun Kundu (WB) lost to Radhapriya Gorl (UP) 1-3.

Boys: Aadrash Om Chhetri (DLI) bt Mithun Sharan (PON) 3-0, Vishwa Deenadayalan (TN) lost to Hrishikesh Malhotra (MHR) 1-3, Varun Ganesh (TN) bt Divyansh Srivastava (UP) w/o. Alberto Lr. Rusta (MIZ) lost to Aniket Sen Choudhury (WB) 3-0, Payas Jain (DLI) bt Angiv Bhaskar (ASM) 3-0, Jeho Himnakulh Puingheta (MIZ) bt Jayabrata Bhattacharjee (WB) 3-2, Prapti Sen (WB) lost to Manushree Sunil Patil (MHR) w/o.

U-21

Girls: Kaushani Natha (WB) bt Selena Deepthi (TN) 3-2, Moumita Dutta (WB) lost to Srushti Surendranath 0-3

Boys: Anukram Jain (RAJ) bt Harish Kumar M (PON) 3-0, Jeet Chandra (HRN) lost to Raegan Reul (MHR) 0-3, Mandar Rajeen (MHR) bt M Ravi Raj (CG) 3-0, Fidel Rafeequee Snehit (TELG) bt Shubham Sandip (MHR) 3-0, Wesley Do Rosario (HRN) bt Tarh Maph (ARN) 3-0, Parth Virmani (DLI) lost to Chinmaya Kapil Somaiya 0-3, Akash Pal (WB) bt Shankab Gautam Borush (ASM) 3-1, Deepit Rajesh Patil (MHR) lost to Shreyaans Goel (DLI) 1-3.

KABADDI

U-21…