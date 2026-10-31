ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen indigenous navigation capabilities

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 8:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country’s indigenous satellite navigation capabilities.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18), carrying the satellite, lifted off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, last night. It was the 20th flight of the GSLV. The satellite was successfully separated from the launch vehicle and placed in its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO’s second-generation navigation satellite series. It is designed to ensure continuity and improve the availability of navigation services under the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India’s indigenous regional navigation system.

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also introduces the L1 frequency band, in addition to the existing L5 and S bands, enhancing the capabilities of the navigation system. These advancements are expected to strengthen India’s independent positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for civilian, strategic and security applications.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan has congratulated the entire ISRO team on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 mission. In a social media post, he said the achievement would further strengthen NavIC and enhance the country’s satellite-based navigation capabilities. He added that the successful mission reflected India’s growing capabilities in space technology and its commitment to self-reliance in advanced technologies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the scientists, engineers and the entire ISRO team on the successful launch. In a social media post, he said the mission marked an important step towards strengthening NavIC, India’s indigenous satellite navigation system. He added that NVS-03, equipped with enhanced capabilities, would further strengthen the country’s navigation infrastructure and contribute to India’s vision of self-reliance in critical and advanced technologies.

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan congratulated the scientists, engineers, industrial partners and academic institutions associated with the mission. Addressing the gathering after the launch, he said the satellite, weighing approximately 2,232 kilograms, had been precisely injected into its intended transfer orbit. He also highlighted that the mission was accomplished with a turnaround time of just 56 days between two successive GSLV missions, the shortest interval achieved so far.

Speaking to the media, Dr Narayanan said ISRO had placed its third indigenous atomic clock in orbit aboard NVS-03, while two indigenous atomic clocks were already functioning in orbit. He added that the satellite had been launched as part of India’s Regional Navigation Satellite System, which aims to provide navigation services across the country and up to 1,500 kilometres beyond its borders.

Explaining the programme, the ISRO Chairman said it envisages a constellation of seven satellites in orbit to provide these services. He added that NVS-03 was the fourth satellite launched under the programme and that signals from four satellites could be used for multiple purposes. He said the constellation would need to be completed before navigation services could be integrated with mobile systems for wider public use.