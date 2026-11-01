INDIA Bloc’s Ramlila Rally Draws Huge Crowds, 20 Parties Unite against CEC

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 6:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The INDIA bloc’s ‘Dilli Chalo’ rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar witnessed a massive gathering at Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan, as supporters from across the country converged to register their protest over alleged electoral irregularities and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Leaders and representatives of 20 opposition parties, along with members of various civil rights groups, participated in the rally, demonstrating a united opposition front. Ramlila Maidan, a venue synonymous with several landmark political movements, once again witnessed a major political mobilisation.

Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc joined hands at the rally, sending a strong message to the BJP-led government over what they described as the misuse of constitutional institutions, particularly the Election Commission of India.

Addressing the gathering, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made an impassioned appeal to supporters, asserting that the INDIA bloc believed in non-violence and the politics of love. Referring to the opposition’s allegations of ‘Vote Chori’, he demanded accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accused him of betraying the democratic mandate.

Rahul Gandhi urged opposition parties to remain united, stressing that the rally was not about any single political party but a collective struggle to protect people’s democratic rights. He said all opposition parties had come together to raise their voices on issues concerning the country’s democracy.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, addressing the rally, accused the Election Commission of acting selectively. He also referred to the Commission’s recent actions concerning Pilibhit and the controversy following the ruling party’s defeat in the recent MLC elections in Kashi.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also addressed the gathering, reiterating her allegation that she had not genuinely lost the West Bengal Assembly elections but had been made to lose. She vowed to continue her political fight against what she described as electoral injustice.

According to INDIA Bloc estimates, more than five lakh people gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the ‘Dilli Chalo’ rally, making it a major show of strength by the opposition.

Photos by Bir Bahadur Yadav