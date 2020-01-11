FreeCurrencyRates.com

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in final T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the the three-match series 2-0 in Pune this evening. Earlier, put into bat, India scored 201 for six in the stipulated 20 overs. Openers K L Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan scored fifty each for India. Sandakan scalped 3 wickets for Sri Lanka.

Defending the total, the Indian bowlers, led by right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini (3/28) Shardul Thakur (2/19), dished out a disciplined effort to bundle out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs. Off-spinner Washington Sundar also picked up two wickets giving away 37 runs from his four overs.

India, thus, won the series 2-0 after registering a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the second T20 International in Indore. The first match of the series was washed out in Guwahati without a ball being bowled.

