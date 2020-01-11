FreeCurrencyRates.com

11 Jan 2020
Khelo India Youth Games open with a splendid cultural show

Image


The third Khelo India Youth Games has begun in Guwahati with a grand opening ceremony this evening. A colorful cultural event enthralled the spectators.

In all, 6,500 athletes are taking part in the Khelo India at 20 disciplines. Inaugurating the games, Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said that the Assam Government has taken various steps to promote sports.

Welcoming the participants, Mr Sonowal said that the people of Assam are great sports enthusiasts. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking prompt steps for the development of North East region. Attending the event, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijjiju hoped that this event would be a milestone in achieving the aspiration of the people. He said, India would be in top 10 in the Los Angels Olympics. Mr. Rijjiju said that the government is committed to promote the young talents from across the country.

Image

Priyanka Dasgupta from Tripura grabbed the spotlight on Day- 1 of the gymnastics competition, clinching the Girls Under-17 All-round crown in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 today. Jatin Kumar Kanojia carried the flame for Uttar Pradesh, claiming the Boys Under-17 All-Around gold with a measure of comfort.

There was magnificent cultural event
, the ever popular Bihu dance was performed. The glory of Assam including Lachit Borphukan, Bhupen Hazarika, Majuli river island, the one horn rhinos – all were part of the show.

The rich culture of other North Eastern states were displayed. The Ek Bharat, Shrestra Bharat was shown. The Fit India initiatives was exhibited in front of around 20 thousand spectators. And there was also performance by the very popular singer Shanker Mahadevan.

Tomorrow, there would be several events including archery, athletes, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, shooting table and volleyball. So till 22nd of this, we can expect some exciting games and good spectators.

