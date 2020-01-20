Khelo India: West Bengal, Karnataka win four gold medals each in Swimming



In the Khelo India West Bengal and Karnataka dominated the swimming pool today by winning four gold medals each. In Hockey, Under- 17 boys, Chandigarh clinched the gold by defeating UP. Rajasthan boys got the gold in boys Under-17 basketball while Tamil Nadu won the girl’s title. Assam entered into the final in boys Under-21 football by defeating Maharashtra by three goals to nil.

Assam boys won two golds today in weightlifting. Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj and West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondol won two golds each in swimming. Delhi boy Anurag Singh, Maharashtra’s Kenisha Gupta and Vedant Bafna and Karnataka’s Suvana Bhaskar also got gold medals in swimming today. Maharastra is leading the medal tally with 63 gold medals on the eleventh day today.