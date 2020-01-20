ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma consolidate top batting positions; Bumrah tops bowling chart



India Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma consolidated their top two positions in the batting chart in the One-Day International Rankings issued by International Cricket Council in Dubai today. Following their stellar performances against Australia which India won 2-1, Kohli (No.1) and Rohit (No.2) have strengthened their positions.

With 183 runs under his belt against Australia, Kohli was the player-of-the-series while Rohit was a close second, garnering 171 runs in the rubber, including a match-winning 119 in the deciding ODI in Bengaluru yesterday. Kohli (886 points) and Rohit (868 points) have gained two and three rating points, to occupy the top two positions in the batting rankings.

Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah continued to lead among bowlers. Bumrah, who returned from injury in the Australia series, is at top of the bowling chart with 764 points.