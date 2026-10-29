IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

Last Updated on October 29, 2026 9:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Our Business Correspondent

Initial public offerings (IPOs) attracted varied levels of investor demand on Thursday, with BLS Polymers witnessing exceptionally strong subscription, while SFC Environmental Technologies and Bombay Coated & Special Steels also received bids exceeding their respective offer sizes. M. K. Sons Fine Jewels crossed the subscription mark on the third day of bidding.

According to stock exchange data available at 4:36 pm on October 29, 2026, the BLS Polymers IPO was subscribed 239.60 times, making it the most heavily subscribed among the four issues covered in the day’s data.

BLS Polymers IPO

The BLS Polymers issue received bids for 285.12 crore shares against 1.19 crore shares on offer, translating into a subscription of 239.60 times. The IPO opened on October 27 and closed on October 29.

The company fixed the price band at Rs 142-Rs 150 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO

SFC Environmental Technologies received bids for 13.10 crore shares against 1.42 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 9.25 times.

The issue opened on October 27 and closed on October 29. The price band was set at Rs 313-Rs 330 per share, with a minimum application size of 45 shares and multiples thereof.

Bombay Coated & Special Steels IPO

Bombay Coated & Special Steels received bids for 4.37 crore shares against 1.65 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.65 times by 4:36 pm on Thursday.

The IPO opened on October 29 and is scheduled to close on November 2. The price band is Rs 78-Rs 82 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 182 shares and multiples thereof.

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels IPO

M. K. Sons Fine Jewels received bids for approximately 1.37 crore shares against 1.19 crore shares on offer, taking the subscription level to 1.15 times.

The issue opened on October 28 and is scheduled to close on October 30. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 153-Rs 162 per share, with a minimum application size of 91 shares and multiples thereof.

Subscription figures are based on stock exchange data available at 4:36 pm on October 29, 2026, and may change until the respective bidding windows close.

Disclaimer: IPO subscription figures indicate demand during the bidding period and do not guarantee listing gains or future returns. Investors should read the offer documents and assess the risks before applying.