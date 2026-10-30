ECI extends SIR timelines in Maharashtra, Andhra , Telangana, Haryana, Nagaland & Delhi

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 11:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Sudhir kumar

The Election Commission of India has extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Nagaland, and Delhi. According to the poll body, in Maharashtra, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till the 13th of next month. The notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections, will continue till 25th November. In Nagaland, the notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections, will also continue till the 25th of November.

In Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections, will continue till 20th of November. In Telangana, the notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections, will continue till the 26th of next month. The final publication of electoral rolls will take place in all five states on 30th November.

In Delhi, the period for filing claims and objections has been extended till the 25th of next month. The notice phase, or disposal of claims and objections, will continue till 15th December, with the final publication of electoral rolls scheduled for 22nd December.