Allahabad High Court Grants Bail to Azam Khan, Son in Dual PAN Card Case

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 8:10 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan in the alleged fake passport and dual PAN cards case.

The court also suspended the sentence of the former Uttar Pradesh minister and his son, a former legislator, but refused to stay the conviction.

The court had reserved its judgment on 15th of this month. Azam and Abdullah Khan had filed criminal revision petitions before the high court challenging their conviction and sentence in the alleged dual PAN card case.