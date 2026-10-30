Railways ready to deal with passenger crowds during upcoming festive season

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 9:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

VINIT WAHI

Indian Railways has geared up to manage the ongoing festive season rush with extensive crowd management preparations underway at at several railway stations. Ministry of Railways said that Indian Railways is developing dedicated passenger holding areas, known as Yatri Suvidha Kendras, at major railway stations across the country.

This is being done to streamline passenger movement and ease congestion during periods of heavy footfall, including the festive season. The Yatri Suvidha Kendras, or Passenger Holding Areas, are being developed to provide dedicated space for unticketed and waiting passengers.

The holding areas have been designed to accommodate passengers before they proceed to the platform area. Udhna railway station in Gujarat is an important example of a station having the modern passenger holding area. The Udhna Holding Area is especially beneficial for migrant passengers travelling to their hometowns across different parts of the country during the festive season. The facility has been equipped with 10 ticket counters, 120 seats, 55 CCTV cameras, six electronic train display boards, a public announcement system and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Meanhwile, at Anand Vihar Terminal, the Yatri Suvidha Kendra has 14 ticket counters, 16 CCTV cameras, four electronic display boards and seating for 20 passengers. The aim is to reduce congestion on platforms, in circulating areas and at station approaches by providing designated spaces for waiting and ticketing.