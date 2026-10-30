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SC Collegium approves names of 11 HC judges for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

30 October 2026 10:21 PM

Last Updated on October 30, 2026 10:21 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, today approved proposals for the appointment of 11 persons as judges of the high courts of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The Collegium cleared the names of six persons for appointment to the Chhattisgarh High Court and five candidates for the Madhya Pradesh High Court. 

For the Chhattisgarh High Court, the Collegium approved the names of four advocates – Anand Shukla, Ratna Nidhi Pusty, Shashank Thakur and Sourabh Sharma. The Collegium also approved the names of two judicial officers – Rajnish Shrivastava and Balram Prasad Verma – for appointment as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In a separate statement, the Collegium approved the elevation of five judicial officers to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. They are Renuka Kanchan, Krishnamurty Mishra, Virendra Singh Rajput, Mamta Jain and Ashita Shrivastava.

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