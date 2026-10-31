Flood Alert in West Bengal, Assam following Glacial Lake Outburst in Bhutan

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DELHI

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a special flood advisory for West Bengal and Assam following a reported Glacial Lake Outburst Flood at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan, warning that water levels in Alipurduar and Dhubri districts could rise suddenly as floodwaters move downstream through the Sankosh River system.

In its advisory issued yesterday, the CWC said the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood had been reported by the Indian Embassy in Bhutan and that a flash flood in the upper reaches of the Punatsangchhu River, known as the Sankosh in India, could lead to a sudden rise in water levels. The advisory said, the flood water will travel downstream and will reach the border in 6-8 hrs and is likely to impact the district of Alipurduar in West Bengal and Dubri in Assam. The CWC advised local authorities in both districts along the Sankosh River to remain alert, closely monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary measures.