Spain: 64 dead after two trains collide in Toledo province; rescue workers scour wreckage

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 7:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 64 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in Toledo province today. According to Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, the collision occurred when a train operated by Renfe, state-owned railway company, carrying 397 passengers, collided with the rear of a stationary train operated by Iryo, a private high-speed rail operator with 147 passengers on board, on the Madrid-Seville line, near the town of Urda. At least 80 people are injured, 50 of them “seriously.”

Two carriages derailed, and some reportedly fell down an embankment. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged coaches. Following the crash, rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended. Spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government Esther Padilla, said, the cause of the crash was not known adding that death toll is likely to rise.

BREAKING: A collision between two high-speed trains near Toledo, Spain, has left at least 46 dead so far.



Several carriages derailed and fell down an embankment, halting train service between Madrid and Andalusia. The death toll is expected to rise. pic.twitter.com/xJdNnR9EIF — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) October 28, 2026