The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Spain: 64 dead after two trains collide in Toledo province; rescue workers scour wreckage

28 October 2026 7:17 PM

Last Updated on October 28, 2026 7:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least 64 people were killed after two high-speed trains collided in Toledo province today. According to Spain’s rail infrastructure operator, the collision occurred when a train operated by Renfe, state-owned railway company, carrying 397 passengers, collided with the rear of a stationary train operated by Iryo, a private high-speed rail operator with 147 passengers on board, on the Madrid-Seville line, near the town of Urda. At least 80 people are injured, 50 of them “seriously.”

Two carriages derailed, and some reportedly fell down an embankment. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue passengers trapped inside the damaged coaches. Following the crash, rail services between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended. Spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha regional government Esther Padilla, said, the cause of the crash was not known adding that death toll is likely to rise.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

29 October 2026 9:52 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

India set to become major exporter to China and ASEAN: Piyush Goyal

27 October 2026 9:17 PM
OTHER TOP STORIES

Principal Secretary to PM, P K Mishra stresses holistic approach to disaster risk reduction

27 October 2026 12:16 PM

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Sensex 905 अंक उछला, आईटी और बैंकिंग शेयरों में खरीदारी से बाजार में जोरदार तेजी

29 October 2026 9:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

IPO: BLS Polymers Subscribed 240 Times; SFC Environmental Issue Booked 9.25 Times

29 October 2026 9:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Oct 29: Sensex Surges 905 Points as IT, Banking Stocks Lead Broad-Based Rally

29 October 2026 9:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Drone Strike on Ukraine Railway Station Kills 13

29 October 2026 8:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments