Australian Open: Serena Williams sails into second round



Serena Williams eased through to the second round of the Australian Open today as she dispatched Anastasia Potapova in straight sets. However, her sister, Venus Williams, suffered another first-round exit at the hands of 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Roger Federer made it past Steve Johnson comfortably in three sets, while reigning women’s champion Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova also progressed without incident.

Women’s No. 1 seed and local favorite Ashleigh Barty had to come from behind to beat Lesia Tsurenko.

Meanwhile, India’s top-ranked player Prajnesh Gunneswaran’s first-round match against Japanese Tatsuma Ito has been rescheduled for tomorrow because of rain. World No. 122 Prajnesh, who entered the main draw of the men’s singles event as a lucky loser in the qualifiers, was scheduled to play Ito, ranked 144th in the world today. If Prajnesh wins against Ito, he could face World No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round.

This is Prajnesh’s fifth straight appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event having earlier played in the Wimbledon, French Open and the US Open due to his better rankings.