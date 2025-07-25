Logjam Continues in Parliament for 4th day Amid Opposition Uproar

Staff Reporter July 24

As the logjam in Parliament continues, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Thursday due to persistent disruptions by opposition members over a host of issues. What began as noisy sloganeering during the morning session soon escalated into full-blown protests, derailing the scheduled legislative business in both Houses.

In the Lok Sabha, the day’s proceedings commenced at 11 AM with Speaker Om Birla taking up Question Hour. However, opposition MPs trooped into the well of the House, demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar and other matters. The Speaker repeatedly appealed for order, urging members to return to their seats and promising them time to raise issues after Question Hour. Despite assurances, the commotion continued, forcing the House to be adjourned till 2 PM.

When the session resumed post-lunch, BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Janardan Mishra tabled reports of standing committees. Later, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2024. He termed it crucial for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes and appealed for cooperation, but opposition members resumed sloganeering, leading the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

In the Rajya Sabha, some business was transacted in the morning session, including a farewell to six retiring members from Tamil Nadu — M Mohamed Abdulla, M Shanmugam, P Wilson (DMK), N Chandrasegharan (AIADMK), Vaiko (MDMK), and Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK). Deputy Chairman Harivansh praised their contributions, with similar tributes from J.P. Nadda, Pramod Tiwari, Derek O’Brien, and others. Notably, P Wilson has been re-elected and will begin a new term on Friday.

Ujjwal Nikam, the newly nominated member, was administered the oath of office. However, as the session progressed, opposition protests resurfaced, disrupting proceedings. The House was adjourned till 2 PM.

When the Rajya Sabha reconvened, it briefly took up the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025. Members M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Ayodhya Rami Reddy (YSRCP) spoke during the discussion, but the continued uproar forced the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

With both Houses witnessing repeated interruptions, the parliamentary deadlock showed no signs of resolution.