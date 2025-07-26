Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Govt bans 25 OTT websites & apps over vulgar and pornographic content

Jul 26, 2025
Govt bans 25 OTT websites & apps over vulgar and pornographic content

The Government has directed the blocking of 25 OTT websites and apps showcasing obscene, vulgar and in some cases, pornographic content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting noted that some content on these platforms include sexual innuendos and in some cases long portions of sexually explicit scenes.

It also added that such content depicted obscenity and vulgarity in several inappropriate contexts. The action was taken by the Ministry in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Legal Affairs, industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.

Related Post

PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Logjam Continues in Parliament for 4th day Amid Opposition Uproar

Jul 25, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India, UK Sign Landmark Trade Pact Aiming to Double Bilateral Trade by 2030

Jul 24, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

India, China review border situation in 34th WMCC meet, plan next round of talks

Jul 24, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar July 25: लगातार दूसरे दिन गिरावट; सेंसेक्स 721 अंक टूटा, निफ्टी 24,850 के नीचे बंद

26 July 2025 1:17 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

26 July 2025 1:15 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade July 25: Sensex Sheds 721 Pts, Nifty Below 24,850 Amid Global Jitters

26 July 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Markets Ends Mixed: Alphabet Powers Tech Rally, Dow Slips on Broader Weakness

26 July 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!