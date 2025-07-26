Govt bans 25 OTT websites & apps over vulgar and pornographic content

The Government has directed the blocking of 25 OTT websites and apps showcasing obscene, vulgar and in some cases, pornographic content. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting noted that some content on these platforms include sexual innuendos and in some cases long portions of sexually explicit scenes.

It also added that such content depicted obscenity and vulgarity in several inappropriate contexts. The action was taken by the Ministry in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Legal Affairs, industry bodies FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.