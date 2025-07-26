Discussion on Operation Sindoor to be held in LS on July 28

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that a special discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India’s response under the Operation Sindoor will be held in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Talking to the media in New Delhi yesterday, Mr Rijiu said, the decision was taken during the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said, 16 hours have been allocated for the debate in the Lok Sabha while Rajya Sabha will hold discussio on it on Tuesday for 16 hours. Mr Rijiju said, opposition parties were demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor and the government agreed to it from day one.

Mr Rijiju further said that a consensus was reached among the parties to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament. He appealed to the opposition parties not to disrupt the session. On the issue of bringing an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, all the political parties have agreed that the issue of removal of Justice Varma has to be a joint call.