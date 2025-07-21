Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India Wins Historic Bronze in Badminton at FISU World University Games

Jul 21, 2025
India Wins Historic Bronze in Badminton at FISU World University Games

India scripted history, clinching its first-ever medal in badminton at the FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany. India bags bronze in mixed team event after losing in the semifinal tie 3-1 to Chinese Taipei. Out of the four matches, Devika Sihag was the lone point scorer for India, defeating higher-ranked Huang Ching Ping in the women’s singles match.

Led by Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, the Indian team had earlier edged Malaysia 3-2 in the quarterfinals yesterday to guarantee a historic podium finish for the contingent.      

In another event at the World University Games, Swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree today as he bettered the Best Indian Time in men’s 100m freestyle. He clocked 49.46 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

Nataraj broke Virdhawal Khade’s 16-year-old record of 49.47 seconds. Khade had achieved this time at the 2008 Guangzhou Asian Games.

Related Post

SPORTS

England to Host Next Three World Test Championship Finals: ICC

Jul 21, 2025
SPORTS

Murali Sreeshankar clinches Long Jump title at Portugal Sports Meet

Jul 21, 2025
SPORTS

World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid player and sponsor boycott

Jul 21, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने तैयार किया मलेरिया का पहला स्वदेशी वैक्सीन

21 July 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

रूस ने यूक्रेनी सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर किया हमला, जेलेंस्की बोले- दागी गईं क्रूज मिसाइलें

21 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पीएम मोदी 23 से 26 जुलाई तक ब्रिटेन और मालदीव की यात्रा पर रहेंगे

21 July 2025 1:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

संसद का मानसून सत्र सोमवार से शुरू, पेश किए जाएंगे 8 नए विधेयक

21 July 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!