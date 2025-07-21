India Wins Historic Bronze in Badminton at FISU World University Games

India scripted history, clinching its first-ever medal in badminton at the FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany. India bags bronze in mixed team event after losing in the semifinal tie 3-1 to Chinese Taipei. Out of the four matches, Devika Sihag was the lone point scorer for India, defeating higher-ranked Huang Ching Ping in the women’s singles match.

Led by Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, the Indian team had earlier edged Malaysia 3-2 in the quarterfinals yesterday to guarantee a historic podium finish for the contingent.

In another event at the World University Games, Swimmer Srihari Nataraj continued his record-breaking spree today as he bettered the Best Indian Time in men’s 100m freestyle. He clocked 49.46 seconds to qualify for the semifinals.

Nataraj broke Virdhawal Khade’s 16-year-old record of 49.47 seconds. Khade had achieved this time at the 2008 Guangzhou Asian Games.