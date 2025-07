In Athletics, Murali Sreeshankar has clinched the Long Jump title at the Portugal Sports Meet, with a leap of 7.75 metre last night. The event is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet.

The Asian Games silver medallist recorded his winning jump in the second round, after opening with a 7.63 metre effort. Poland’s Piotr Tarkowski secured second, while Australia’s Chris Mitrevski finished in the third place.