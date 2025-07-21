Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid player and sponsor boycott

Jul 21, 2025
India Champions, Pakistan Champions called off at World Championship of Legends 2025

The Cricket match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been called off at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The match was canceled after organisers faced major blacklash amid India’s ongoing tensions with Pakistan due to cross-border terrorism. In a public statement, the WCL league apologised to the fans for hurting their sentiments and the discomfort caused to Indian Cricket Legends.

Indian veterans, including Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and others, have also refused to play against Pakistan. The match between India and Pakistan was earlier scheduled for today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Following the cancellation of the match, Edgbaston Stadium announced that all ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Related Post

SPORTS

England to Host Next Three World Test Championship Finals: ICC

Jul 21, 2025
SPORTS

India Wins Historic Bronze in Badminton at FISU World University Games

Jul 21, 2025
SPORTS

Murali Sreeshankar clinches Long Jump title at Portugal Sports Meet

Jul 21, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत ने तैयार किया मलेरिया का पहला स्वदेशी वैक्सीन

21 July 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

रूस ने यूक्रेनी सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर किया हमला, जेलेंस्की बोले- दागी गईं क्रूज मिसाइलें

21 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

पीएम मोदी 23 से 26 जुलाई तक ब्रिटेन और मालदीव की यात्रा पर रहेंगे

21 July 2025 1:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

संसद का मानसून सत्र सोमवार से शुरू, पेश किए जाएंगे 8 नए विधेयक

21 July 2025 1:18 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!