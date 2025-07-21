World Championship of Legends: India-Pakistan clash called off amid player and sponsor boycott

The Cricket match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been called off at the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The match was canceled after organisers faced major blacklash amid India’s ongoing tensions with Pakistan due to cross-border terrorism. In a public statement, the WCL league apologised to the fans for hurting their sentiments and the discomfort caused to Indian Cricket Legends.

Indian veterans, including Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan and others, have also refused to play against Pakistan. The match between India and Pakistan was earlier scheduled for today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Following the cancellation of the match, Edgbaston Stadium announced that all ticket holders will receive a full refund.