Junior Boys’ National Football Championship to begin in Amritsar today

Jul 21, 2025
The Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy 2025-26 is set to begin in Amritsar, Punjab, today. The opening match will be played between Telangana and Goa atthe  SFS Football Stadium. The match will begin at 08:30 AM. A total of 16 states and UTs will take part in the 10-day-long tournament, with 4 teams competing in each group. Winners of each group will clash in the semifinals on the 28th of this month. The final match will be played on 30th of July at the SFS Football Stadium.

